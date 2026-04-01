I-T dept signs ‘record’ 219 APAs in FY26

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has signed a record 219 advance pricing agreements (APA) in the current fiscal year ending March 31. With this the total APAs signed so far stood at 1,034.



“CBDT signs a record 219 Advance Pricing Agreements in FY 2025-26, the highest ever in a single FY, crossing the record of 174 APAs signed last year,” the I-T department said in a post on X.

The success of the APA programme has significantly contributed to ease of doing business, particularly for multinational enterprises engaged in cross-border transactions, it added.