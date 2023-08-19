I-T dept operationalises e-advance ruling in Delhi and Mumbai

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Saturday said the boards for advance rulings have been operationalised in Delhi and Mumbai, which will function through email-based procedures and conduct hearings through video conference.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes had constituted three boards for advance rulings in September, 2021.

Further, the scheme of e-advance ruling was introduced with an objective to make the entire process of advance rulings with a minimal interface and impart greater efficiency, transparency and accountability.

“Subsequently, the Boards for Advance Rulings have been operationalised in Delhi and Mumbai. These Boards started functioning through e-mail-based procedures and conducting hearing through video conferencing,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a statement.

A non-resident investor can obtain certainty on liability towards income tax even before undertaking the investment in India.

Further, even a resident entity can obtain a ruling on the taxability of a transaction and avoid long-drawn litigation, as the scheme is also available to a resident taxpayer seeking an advance ruling concerning its tax liability arising out of one or more transactions, valuing Rs 100 crore or more in total.