I-T dept makes available excel utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Friday said it has made available the excel utility for ITR-1 & ITR-4 for assesment year (AY) 2025-26, which will enable taxpayers to file their I-T returns.

“The Excel Utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY 2025-26 has been enabled and is now available for taxpayers,” the Income Tax department said in a post on X.

With the enabling of these utilities, taxpayers can start filing their ITRs for income earned in 2024-25. The last date to file income tax returns in ITR-1 and ITR-4 has been extended this year to September 15 from

July 31.