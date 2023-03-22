I-T dept launches application to view TDS, interest, dividend income

The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has launched the ‘AIS for Taxpayer’ mobile app which will give taxpayers a comprehensive view of their information related to TDS/TCS, interest, dividends and share transactions, and an option to provide feedback.

The mobile app will facilitate taxpayers to view their information as available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS)/ Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS).

‘AIS for Taxpayer’ is a mobile application provided free of cost by the Income Tax Department, and is available on Google Play and App Store.

“The app is aimed to provide a comprehensive view of the AIS/TIS to the taxpayer which displays the information collected from various sources pertaining to the taxpayer,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

Taxpayers can use the mobile app to view their information related to TDS/TCS,

interest, dividends, share transactions, tax payments, Income Tax refunds, other

information (GST Data, Foreign Remittances, etc.) as available in AIS/TIS.

The taxpayer also has the option and the facility to provide feedback on the information displayed in the app.

To access this mobile app, the taxpayer needs to register on the app by providing PAN number, authenticate with the OTP sent on mobile number and e-mail registered on the e-filing portal. Subsequent to the authentication, the taxpayer can set a 4-digit PIN to access the mobile app.

“This is another initiative of the Income Tax Department in the area of providing

enhanced taxpayer services facilitating ease of compliance,” the I-T department said.