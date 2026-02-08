I-T dept invites stakeholder views on draft rules, forms under new Act

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Sunday said it has invited inputs and suggestions from stakeholders on the draft tax rules and forms under the new Income Tax Act, 2025, which will come into effect from April 1.

To encourage wider stakeholder participation, the proposed Income Tax Rules, 2026, and corresponding Forms have been uploaded on the official website: www.incometaxindia.gov.in before their final notification, it added.

As part of a wider consultative process, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) invites inputs and suggestions from stakeholders in the following four categories - simplification of language, reduction of litigation, reduction of compliance burden and identification of redundant/obsolete rules and forms, the I-T department said in a statement.

“Stakeholders are encouraged to study the same and make suggestions, which will be compiled and considered for review before final notification,” it said.

To facilitate this, a utility has been launched on the e-filing portal, which can be accessed through the following link: https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/ita-comprehensive-review.

The link is live and accessible to all stakeholders from February 4, 2026, on the e-filing portal. Stakeholders can submit their inputs by entering their name and mobile number, followed by an OTP-based validation process.

“All suggestions should clearly specify the relevant provision of the proposed Income-tax Rules or the proposed Form no (including the specific rule, sub-rule, or form number) to which the recommendation pertains under the aforementioned four categories,” the I-T department said.

The Income-tax Rules, 1962, contain 511 rules and 399 forms. As a result of the changes proposed in the new rules and forms, including the removal of redundancy and consolidation of rules wherever possible, the draft Income-tax Rules, 2026, contain 333 rules and 190 forms.