HZL, Tata Steel partner to boost use of low-carbon zinc in steel making

New Delhi: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Monday said it has partnered with Tata Steel to expand the use of its low-carbon zinc solution, EcoZen, in steel manufacturing.

The partnership highlights both firms’ resolve to weave climate priorities into their core operations and sourcing strategies.

“Hindustan Zinc... has strengthened its longstanding association with Tata Steel to expand the integration of EcoZen, its lowcarbon zinc solution into sustainable steel manufacturing,” Hindustan Zinc said in a filing to the BSE.

EcoZen is produced using renewable energy and has a verified carbon footprint of less than one tonne of CO₂ equivalent per tonne of zinc — about 75 per cent lower than the global industry average.

By significantly reducing emissions at the raw material stage, EcoZen enables downstream industries to lower value-chain emissions and advance their decarbonisation goals.

“Our partnership with Tata Steel is a significant milestone in scaling up the adoption of low-carbon zinc and reinforcing greener supply chains across India’s industrial ecosystem,” Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said.

Zinc plays an important role in galvanising steel to protect against corrosion and extend service life, making it indispensable across sectors such as infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, electronics, and

energy storage.