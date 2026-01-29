HZL launches ‘Zinc Moolya’ INR live pricing module

Udaipur: Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) announced the launch of ‘Zinc Moolya’, an INR Live Pricing module on its flagship metal e-commerce platform, Vedanta Metal Bazaar (VMB), on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

Designed to democratise access to metal pricing, ‘Zinc Moolya’ enables businesses across India, particularly MSMEs and small-volume buyers to view, book and lock transparent, real-time metal prices in Indian Rupees, aligned with global benchmarks, the company said.

Speaking on the launch, Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc, said: “…With the introduction of Zinc Moolya on Vedanta Metal Bazaar, we are fundamentally reshaping how metals are bought in India by removing entry barriers that have traditionally favoured scale...”

Launched in 2022, VMB is India’s first online metal marketplace, created to simplify and modernise metal procurement.

The introduction of ‘Zinc Moolya’ marks a significant enhancement to the platform’s capabilities. It provides live landed prices in INR, dynamically linked to the London Metal Exchange (LME), ensuring accurate and up-to-date price

discovery.