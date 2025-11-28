HZL concludes its presence at IITF 2025 with ‘Zung Ke Khilaaf Zinc’ awareness campaign

New Delhi: Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and a top global silver producer, concluded a successful showcase at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, drawing over 1 lakh visitors to its Mining Pavilion exhibit.

The company’s highlight was its flagship public awareness campaign, ‘Zung Ke Khilaaf Zinc’, aimed at educating citizens on the importance of galvanization in protecting vehicles, infrastructure and everyday steel assets from corrosion. A vintage Priya scooter—split into galvanized and non-galvanized halves—served as the centrepiece, offering a clear, visual comparison of zinc’s effectiveness in preventing rust. The nostalgic display attracted visitors across age groups and helped simplify a technical concept.

Farida Naik, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines, praised the installation as an ideal example of impactful public outreach, noting its strong engagement and educational value.

To assess public awareness, the company conducted on-ground conversations and a short quiz on corrosion and galvanization. Over 2,000 participants took part, sharing insights on zinc’s role in steel protection and the affordability of galvanization.

Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said the aim this year was to make galvanization “simple, visual and relatable,” adding that the enthusiastic response underscores the need for greater public understanding of corrosion protection, which is vital for national infrastructure and India’s Viksit Bharat goals.

Beyond the galvanization campaign, the exhibit featured an RFID-enabled installation on critical minerals and India’s Critical Mineral Mission, an AR/VR mine tour of Rampura Agucha Mine and Chanderiya Lead Zinc Smelter, and a product display showcasing Special High Grade Zinc, 99.997% Pure Silver, and EcoZen, Asia’s first low-carbon green zinc. Visitors also engaged with an AI-based photo souvenir corner and viewed products from the company’s social impact initiatives, Sakhi and Upaya.

Hindustan Zinc’s participation at IITF 2025 reaffirmed its commitment to raising awareness on rust prevention, advancing the Critical Mineral Mission and promoting sustainable, long-lasting infrastructure solutions.