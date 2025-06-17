Hyundai Motor India starts production of PV engine at Talegaon plant

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday said it has started production of passenger vehicle engines at its Talegaon plant in Maharashtra.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has “successfully commenced” production of passenger vehicle (PV) engines at the Talegaon plant with effect from June 16, 2025.

“Intimation regarding commencement of production of passenger vehicles at Talegaon Plant will be made separately in due course,” Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said.

The Talegaon plant has an existing annual production capacity of 1.3 lakh units.

HMIL had earlier stated that it is geared up to commence operations at its new manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra, in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2025.

The company had in 2023 signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire and assign identified assets related to General Motors India’s Talegaon plant in Maharashtra, and the acquisition was completed in January last year.