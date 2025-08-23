Hyundai Motor India Ltd introduces PRO Pack in its sporty SUV EXTER

Gurugram: Hyundai Motor India Ld (HMIL), Friday announced the introduction of PRO* Pack in its popular sporty entry SUV Hyundai EXTER. Building on the popularity of the EXTER, the PRO Pack amplifies the rugged style quotient, with muscular exterior styling enhancements, making it the perfect choice for customers seeking a smart, powerful and progressive SUV.

The PRO Pack in Hyundai EXTER features Assertive Wheel Arch Cladding and Robust Side Sill Garnish, giving it a more muscular stance and commanding road presence.

These additions further enhance EXTER’s road presence. While the pronounced wheel arch cladding adds an energetic edge, the rugged and sporty side sill garnish creates a unique profile that will turn heads wherever it goes.

Further augmenting the visual appeal, the PRO Pack in Hyundai EXTER comes in an all-new Titan Grey Matte colour - a premium finish that ensures it stands out on every road.

Along with new styling and colour options, Dashcam now extends to more variants for enhanced safety. Hyundai EXTER’s PRO Pack will be offered at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 7,98,390.