‘Hyundai CRETA highest-sold passenger vehicle’

gurugram: Hyundai CRETA has become the highest-selling passenger vehicle in the country for June, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“With an impressive 15,786 units sold in June 2025, the Hyundai CRETA reaffirmed its position as a customer favourite in the highly competitive Indian automobile market. Hyundai CRETA has been India’s highest selling SUV in H1 (Jan-June) of CY 2025. During the same period, Hyundai CRETA has scored country’s best-selling model tag three times –March, April and June,” it added.

The milestone coincides with CRETA’s 10th anniversary.

Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said: “CRETA is not just a product, it is an emotion for over 1.2 million Indian families. Over the last decade, brand CRETA has consistently redefined the SUV space and remained a strong pillar of Hyundai’s growth in India. Becoming the best-selling model in June 2025, exactly as it completes 10 years in the country, is a testament to the love and trust that Indian customers have placed in the brand.”