Hyundai CRETA becomes highest selling model in India from January–July

Gurugram: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) is proud to announce that the undisputed, ultimate SUV, Hyundai CRETA has emerged as the highest-selling model in the country from January to July 2025 (across all segments).

With a remarkable 1,17,458 units sold during this period with a year-on-year growth of 8 per cent (vs Jan-Jul 2024), Hyundai CRETA continues to dominate the Indian automotive landscape, solidifying its reputation as a top choice among customers.

Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As we celebrate a decade of the Hyundai CRETA, we are truly humbled by the unwavering love and trust of our customers.

Becoming India’s best-selling car across all segments in the January – July 2025 period is not just a sales milestone, it reflects the emotional connect CRETA has built over the years. As we move ahead, our commitment remains steadfast to continuously raising the bar as well as customer

experience.”