Hungary, Slovakia block Russian sanctions package, says Budapest

BUDAPEST: Hungary and Slovakia have decided not to support the EU’s plan for an 18th sanctions package against Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday in a press briefing broadcast on his Facebook page.

Hungary and Slovakia decided to block the sanctions package in response to European Union plans to phase out Russian energy imports, the minister said.

“We did this because the European Union ... wants to prohibit member states, including Hungary and Slovakia, from purchasing cheap Russian natural gas and cheap Russian oil as they have done previously,” Szijjarto said.

Hungary and Slovakia continue to rely on Russian gas and oil supplies and have maintained warm ties with Moscow, Reuters reported.

The Commission on June 10 proposed a new round of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago, targeting Moscow’s energy revenues, its banks and its military industry.

In response, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Slovakia will not back the package of sanctions unless the European Commission provides a solution to the situation Slovakia faces if the bloc phases out Russian energy imports. Sanctions proposals require unanimity in the bloc for approval.

Late on Sunday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban urged the EU to take a proposed ban on Russian energy off the agenda due to an expected rise in energy prices following the US bombing

of Iran.