Human Rights award

The Human Rights Protection Centre, Uttarakhand organised a seminar on ‘New BNS Laws & Protection of Human Rights’ along with the 9th Human Rights Protection Ratna Award ceremony. On this occasion, Udayan Care Trust was honoured for its outstanding contribution in the field of child welfare and social service. The award was received by the Udayan Shalini Fellowship, Dehradun convenor Vimal Dabral from Justice Dr. Rajesh Tandon and Additional Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar. The event was graced by Padma Shri Dr. R K Jain, Dr. Sunil Agarwal, Dr. Kunwar Raj Asthana and Dr. Prem Kashyap.