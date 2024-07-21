‘Huge potential for Indian garment players to export products to Japan’

New Delhi: Indian garment players have huge potential to export their products to Japan and the domestic industry should take greater advantage of the FTA between the two countries, AEPC said on Sunday.

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said to tap the growing potential, they are leading a delegation to participate in the India Tex Trend Fair (ITTF) in Tokyo.

The three-day fair will begin from July 23 and over 200 exhibitors are participating.

“Indian exhibitors from across the country will be displaying a diverse range of Indian RMG across various categories, including summer and winter collection,” it said.

“With Indian apparel having duty-free access to Japan under Indo-Japan trade agreement as against 9 per cent duty for Turkey and 9.5 per cent for China, it makes business sense for Indian readymade garment manufacturers and exporters to participate in this fair and avail this unique opportunity,” AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said.