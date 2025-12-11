HUDCO raises Rs 1,905 crore via bonds

New Delhi: Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) has raised Rs 1,905 crore by issuing bonds.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said the amount was raised through a 7-year bond issuance at a competitive coupon of 6.98 per cent on the SEBI-mandated electronic bidding platform.

Sanjay Kulshrestha, Chairman & MD, HUDCO, said the company is “committed to optimising its cost with an objective to ensure creation of bankable, sustainable and resilient infrastructure, thereby supplementing the efforts of the Government of India for Viksit Bharat at 2047”.

HUDCO finances housing and urban infrastructure projects.