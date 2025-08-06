HUDCO profit rises 13% in June quarter

new delhi: State-owned Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) on Wednesday reported a 13 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 630.23 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 557.75 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,945.47 crore during the April-June period of this fiscal against Rs 2,197.19 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year. The company also declared its first interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per equity share for 2025-26.

HUDCO is a techno-financing public sector enterprise in the field of housing and infrastructure development.