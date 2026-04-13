HUDCO, NBCC MoU Signing

Two MoUs were signed on April 11, 2026 in the august presence of Sanjay Kulshrestha, Chairman & MD, HUDCO, and Dr. K P Mahadevaswamy, Chairman & MD, NBCC (India) Limited,. The MoUs were executed by Radha Roy, Executive Director, HUDCO; Bhushan Kumar, Executive Director (Business Development), HUDCO; and Pradeep Sharma, Executive Director (Business Development), NBCC. The MoUs was signed for Redevelopment of leasehold plot at Block No. 25, August Kranti Bhawan, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi and providing funds by HUDCO for ongoing & upcoming projects of NBCC’s self-sustainable model on mutually agreed terms.