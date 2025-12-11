HUDCO hosts 3-day ‘Karmayogi’ training

New Delhi: Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), hosted a three-day ‘Master Trainer Training Programme’ under ‘Mission Karmayogi – Phase 2’ from December 8 to 10. The programme was a key component of the upcoming Rashtriya Karmayogi – Large Scale Jan Seva Programme aimed at strengthening citizen-centric governance and improving public service delivery across the Centre.

Seventeen MoHUA organisations took part in the training, including HUDCO, NCRTC, NIUA, TCPO, BMTPC, NBO, DUAC, CPHEEO and L&DO. The sessions focused on competency-based training, collaborative governance, behavioural transformation rooted in ‘Seva Bhaav’ and the use of digital platforms such as iGOT-Karmayogi and the PedGog App.

Participants engaged in case studies, peer learning and facilitation exercises aligned with the Phase-II roadmap for preparing Karmayogi Coaches who will subsequently lead similar capacity-building programmes. Officials were also guided on applying Mission Karmayogi principles to workplace reforms and citizen-first delivery mechanisms.

All trainers completed registration on iGOT-Karmayogi and PedGog, with the Ministry stressing continued digital engagement for certification and learning progression.