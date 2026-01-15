HUDCO bags ‘Excellent’ MoU rating for FY 2024–25

New Delhi: Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO), a Navratna NBFC–IFC, has earned an ‘Excellent’ rating for its performance under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for the financial year 2024–25.

The public sector undertaking secured a MoU score of 97.90 out of 100, emerging as one of the top performers among financial-sector CPSEs. This is the second consecutive year that HUDCO has received the ‘Excellent’ MoU rating, underscoring its consistent performance and reliability.

HUDCO achieved 100 per cent compliance in several key areas, excelling in nine out of the twelve performance parameters evaluated.

Sanjay Kulshrestha, Chairman and Managing Director, HUDCO, stated that the ‘Excellent’ MoU rating reinforces HUDCO’s stature as a trusted and high-performing Navratna CPSE.