HSBC gets RBI nod to open 20 new branches

New Delhi: HSBC India on Friday announced that it has received Reserve Bank of India’s approval to open 20 new bank branches in key cities.

The expansion reinforces HSBC’s focus on the wealth opportunity in India, where it is the leading international bank offering a full spectrum of solutions and services to clients across International Wealth and Premier Banking, and Corporate and Institutional Banking.

The new branches will be in cities identified for their growing wealth pools, serving as additional touchpoints for affluent, high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients with domestic and international wealth and banking needs.

The cities are Amritsar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Faridabad, Indore, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Mysuru, Nagpur, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Patna, Rajkot, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadodara and Vishakhapatnam.

“India is an important market for HSBC and wealth in India is a focus,” said Sandeep Batra, Head, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India.