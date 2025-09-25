HRAEI elects Sudesh Poddar as President at 64th AGM in Kolkata

Kolkata: The Hotel & Restaurant Association of Eastern India (HRAEI) held its 64th AGM on Thursday. The meeting saw the election of new office bearers & FHRAI representatives. Sudesh Poddar, elected President, said: “Our industry has immense potential but faces critical challenges. We must work collectively and engage policymakers to unlock growth and innovation.” HRAEI Office Bearers: President – Sudesh Poddar; Sr. VP – Mohammad Azhar; VP – Manoja Kumar Gouda; Secretary – Pranav Singh; Treasurer – Deepak Kapoor; Jt. Treasurer – Souvik Raha; Jt. Secretary – Aneel Goenka. FHRAI Representatives: Sudesh Poddar, Pranav Singh, Girish Arora, Ashok Singh, Sandeep Sehgal, Vijay Kumar Diwan.