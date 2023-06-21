HPGRDC completes indigenisation of Hydrogen Pressure Swing Adsorption

New Delhi: In a significant move towards indigenisation in the energy sector, the HPCL(Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited) announced on Tuesday that Hindustan Petroleum Green R&D Centre (HPGRDC) in Bangalore has achieved a substantial milestone by completing the indigenisation of Hydrogen Pressure Swing Adsorption (H2 PSA) Technology. This accomplishment includes the development of all major technical elements such as the adsorbent system, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) system and program, and plant design.



A significant breakthrough achieved by HPCL is the development of India’s first indigenous H2 PSA Technology, which is widely used for hydrogen purification in refineries. This in-house technology was successfully demonstrated through the establishment of a commercial-scale Greenfield 6-bed H2 PSA unit in the Continuous Catalytic Reformer (CCR) block of HPCL’s Visakh Refinery, with a feed capacity of 36,000 Nm3/hr. The unit has been operating successfully for the past eight years since its commissioning in 2015.

As a result, HPCL is now ready to provide comprehensive technology solutions to the industry. The HP Green R&D Centre in Bangalore has been a leader in cutting-edge research and development, addressing the evolving needs of the petroleum refining and energy industry. Within just seven years of its establishment, HPGRDC has successfully commercialized 55 technologies and products and has been granted 167 patents.

Leveraging its advanced adsorption research facilities and expertise, HPCL has also developed efficient adsorbent systems for commercial H2 PSA units. Adsorbent replacements were successfully carried out in a commercial-scale 5-bed H2 PSA unit with a capacity of 33,400 Nm3/hr at the Mumbai refinery, as well as in a 10-bed H2 PSA unit with a capacity of 79,200 Nm3/hr. Both units have demonstrated excellent performance over the past five to seven years.

In addition to the adsorbent systems, HPCL has developed a state-of-the-art Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) system and program, which serves as the core of the H2 PSA technology. Recently, HPCL commissioned its indigenous PLC system and program at one of the existing H2 PSA units in the Visakh Refinery, marking a groundbreaking achievement. Building on this success, HPCL is now in the process of replacing the PLC systems in its other H2 PSA units in refineries, with completion expected by 2023-24.

Drawing from its extensive experience and capabilities gained through various indigenisation efforts, HPCL is now well-positioned to offer comprehensive Hydrogen PSA technology solutions. These solutions encompass new PSA unit designs, PLC systems, adsorbents, and technical services. The widespread adoption of this technology across the Indian refining sector will significantly contribute to the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiatives.

HPCL remains committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the energy industry while supporting the nation’s vision of self-reliance.