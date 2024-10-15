HPCL shines at NHAI exhibition with cutting-edge wayside amenities

Mumbai: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) made a significant impact at the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) exhibition, held in conjunction with the launch of the Humsafar Policy by Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in Delhi. The policy aims to enhance services on highways and expressways by onboarding existing and upcoming service providers.

At the event, HPCL’s stall showcased its extensive nationwide presence on national highways, highlighting its world-class wayside amenities designed to provide convenience and comfort to highway users. The stall also featured HPCL’s pioneering efforts in promoting green initiatives, including Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

HPCL’s stall received a special visit from Minister of State Ajay Tamta, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, who praised the company’s exceptional wayside amenities.