HPCL reports decadal high quarterly standalone PAT of `6,204 crore in June quarter of FY2023-24

: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has reported Revenue from operations of Rs 1,19,044 crore for the period April-June 2023.

The Company has reported decadal high quarterly standalone Profit after Tax (PAT) of Rs 6,204 crore during Q1 FY24 registering an increase of 192 per cent over Rs 3,223 crore PAT reported during Q4 FY23 (standalone net loss of Rs 10,197 crore during the corresponding period of previous year).

Consolidated PAT during this period was Rs 6,766 crore as compared to consolidated net loss of Rs 8,557 crore during the corresponding period of previous year.

Average GRMs (Gross of export duty) for Q1 FY24 were $7.44 per barrel ($16.69 per barrel during the corresponding period of previous year).

HPCL refineries processed highest ever quarterly crude thru-put of 5.40 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) during Q1 FY24 (operating at 105.9 per cent) registering a growth of 12.3 per cent over 4.81 MMT crude processed during the corresponding period of previous year.

Visakhapatnam Refinery functioning at enhanced capacity of 11 MMTPA processed highest ever quarterly crude thru-put of 2.96 MMT (108 per cent of installed capacity).

The period also saw highest ever quarterly production of HSD (2338 TMT) and Lube Oil Base Stock (137.5 TMT) at HPCL refineries.

On the marketing front too, HPCL achieved highest ever Quarterly total sales volume (including exports) of 11.85 MMT (10.70 MMT during corresponding period of previous year) representing a growth of 10.7 per cent.

In the domestic market, HPCL registered highest ever quarterly sales volume of 11.43 MMT during Q1 FY24 registering a growth of 9.4 per cent as compared to industry growth of 5.5 per cent during this period (10.45 MMT Domestic Sales volume during corresponding period of previous year).

HPCL also registered highest ever quarterly sales volume in Motor Fuels with Petrol sales (2.34 MMT) growing by 9.3 per cent and Diesel sales (5.46 MMT) growing by 10.8 per cent with

market share gain of 0.58 per cent & 0.57 per cent respectively.