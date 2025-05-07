HPCL Q4 profit rises 26% on refining margins

new delhi: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Tuesday reported 26 per cent rise in its March quarter net profit as higher refining margins helped negate unpaid LPG subsidies.

Consolidated net profit of Rs 3,415.44 crore in January-March - fourth and final quarter of April 2024 to March 2025 fiscal - compared wth Rs 2,709.31 crore earning a year back, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

The profit was higher sequentially as well when compared with Rs 2,543.65 crore of October-December 2024.

The company, which operates two oil refineries, earned USD 8.44 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in Q4 as opposed to a gross refining margin of USD 6.96 per barrel a year back.

The profit rose despite Rs 3,295.6 crore of unpaid subsidies on domestic cooking gas (LPG). During the quarter, HPCL commenced operations at 5 million tonne a year LNG import terminal

at Chhara, Gujarat.