HPCL launches ‘Club HP First’ program

New Delhi: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) creates Industry benchmark with the launch of “Club HP First”, a ground breaking program revolutionising convenience, transparency, and sustainability in the fuelling sector.

The event, held at Delhi’s iconic ServiCircle Retail Outlet, witnessed the presence of HPCL’s Director - Marketing, Amit Garg, along with Executive Director – Retail, Sandeep Maheshwari, Executive Director – CSR & PRCC, Rajeev Goel and other senior officials.

“Club HP First” ushers in a Technological Leap

This pioneering initiative empowers customers with state-of-the-art Integrated Transaction Processing System (ITPS) technology. ITPS ensures unmatched precision in billing, adhering to the “What is filled is billed” principle. Customers receive instant e-receipts on their mobile phones, guaranteeing real-time transaction and complete transparency.

Sustainability at the Forefront

Every time a customer fills up at “Club HP First” outlet, they contribute towards reduction in carbon footprint. Every litre of fuel purchased from “Club HP First” retail outlets contributes to the “Club HP Planet Fund”, dedicated to conservation of nature. By choosing “Club HP First” outlet, the customers will not just be fueling their vehicle, but also fueling a cleaner tomorrow.

Beyond Fuelling:

HPCL’s esteemed customers continue to enjoy: (1) Clean restrooms with essentials and purified drinking water offering happy customer experience, (2) Dedicated Air Boys provide complimentary air checks at Digital Air Towers and (3)Expert Windshield Cleaners guarantee vehicles going out with clean windshields.

Alongside the all India launch by the Director-Marketing, HPCL in Delhi, 300 more select outlets in major cities across India will go live and 4,000 more across the country in six months.