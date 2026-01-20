HPCL inks LNG sale & purchase pact with UAE’s ADNOC Gas

New Delhi: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), one of India’s largest integrated oil refining and marketing company, has signed a Sale Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Abu Dhabi Gas Liquefaction Company (ALNG), a subsidiary of ADNOC Gas, for procurement of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for a 10-year term.

ADNOC Gas is a world-class, large-scale integrated gas processing and sales company operating across the gas value chain.

Under the terms of this SPA, HPCL will receive LNG at it’s 5 Million Tonne per annum LNG Regasification Terminal at Chhara, Gujarat which was dedicated to the nation by Hon’ble Prime Minister in September 2025.

The Supplies under this agreement will support HPCL in meeting the requirements of its refineries, City Gas Distribution (CGD) Network and Gas demand across key sectors, such as, Fertilizers, Power and Petrochemicals etc.

This partnership will further strengthen HPCL’s position as a reliable supplier of Natural Gas, complementing its portfolio of other Petroleum Products, to meet the nation’s growing and evolving energy needs.

This strategic partnership aligns Hindustan Petroleum with India’s aspiration of increasing the share of gas in its energy basket. Such long-term contracts play a vital role in ensuring reliability, affordability and supply security amidst a highly volatile geo-political and evolving global energy landscape.

This Agreement also signifies a deepening relationship between India and UAE, with India being the largest LNG customer of UAE.