Housing & Urban Development Corporation marks 55 years of dedicated service to nation

New Delhi: Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO), India’s leading techno-financing Navratna CPSE in the Housing and Infrastructure Development Sector, marked its 55th Foundation Day on Friday.

Solomon Arokiaraj, Addl Secretary, Dept of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, GOI, the chief guest on the occasion underscored HUDCO’s significant contribution to the nation’s infrastructure development. He emphasised that, in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, HUDCO is poised to play an even more crucial role in harnessing the vast opportunities that lie ahead. Highlighting HUDCO’s efforts in supporting over 20 million, especially for EWS & LIG families, in realizing the dream of home ownership, he lauded the organisation’s commitment to inclusive growth. He further urged HUDCO to be a catalyst for mobilising public and private sector investment for infrastructure development.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kulshrestha, CMD-HUDCO reiterated HUDCO’s dedication to the nation’s progress and emphasized its steadfast support for the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

He also outlined the significant changes the organisation has undergone in recent years, particularly advancements in IT and increased transparency in its operations. To commemorate the Foundation Day, HUDCO released its Corporate Film and unveiled several in house publications apart from awarding its key stakeholders for their commendable performances in various sectors.