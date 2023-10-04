Housing sales in top 8 cities at 6-year high

Housing sales grew by 12 per cent year-on-year in July-September to 82,612 units -- six-year high in quarterly sales volume, across eight major cities on strong demand, according to Knight Frank.

Housing sales stood at 73,691 units in the year-ago period across eight major cities. In its report released on Wednesday, Knight

Frank India said, the growth in sales is noteworthy considering that it constitutes an almost six-year high in quarterly sales volumes