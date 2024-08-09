Households’ median expectation on inflation rose to 8.2% in July survey: RBI

Mumbai: Households’ median expectation on inflation rose to 8.2 per cent in the latest survey conducted in July, the RBI said on Thursday.

“Households’ median perception of current inflation rose by 0.20 per cent to 8.2 per cent in the latest survey round,” the RBI said in the results of the survey published on Thursday.

The survey said inflation expectations for the three-month and one-year ahead periods also increased by 0.20 per cent each.

A total of 6,091 respondents from 19 major cities participated in the survey conducted between July 2-11 this year.

The survey results revealed that a larger share of households expects higher general prices and inflation as compared to the May 2024 survey round.

Marginally higher price and inflationary pressures were reported across major product groups, it said. For one year ahead period, inflation expectations were closely aligned to food prices, housing and cost of services, it said.