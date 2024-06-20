Hospitality industry faces huge talent crunch; to add 1 million jobs in next few years: Experts

Mumbai: The hospitality industry is likely to add around 1 million jobs in the next few years as the sector is grappling with a huge talent shortage amid rapid expansion after the COVID-19 pandemic, say experts.

The current demand-supply gap of talent in the industry stands at around 55-60 per cent, indicating a substantial mismatch between the needs and the available talent pool, Randstad India Director, Professional Talent Solutions, Sanjay Shetty told PTI.

Talent shortage was triggered by the post-pandemic boom in demand, Shetty said, adding that the momentum is expected to continue in the next few years with at least a million jobs being created.

According to industry leaders, the overall hiring has more than quadrupled post-Covid with entry-level positions emerging as the most sought-after in the past two years.

"Some companies are also turning to upskilling existing talent or recruiting from other industries to fill the void. While apprenticeships hold promise in bridging the demand-supply gap, they alone may not suffice. The industry requires a multifaceted approach encompassing improved compensation, better working conditions, and robust training initiatives to effectively address the talent crunch," Shetty stated.

The surge in tourism post the pandemic has catalysed an unprecedented increase in hospitality hiring, particularly in entry-level apprenticeship and trainee positions, Randstad India said, adding that the sector has witnessed a remarkable growth of more than 200 per cent in apprentice and trainee hires over the last two years.

According to industry reports, the hospitality industry is currently one of the biggest employment generators with the formal sector offering jobs to over 40-50 lakh people, while for the informal sector, it is difficult to give a number, but it is huge.

TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship Vice President and Business Head Dhriti Prasanna Mahanta said, "It is estimated that in 2023, the tourism and hospitality industry provided employment to around 11.1 million people. By 2024, it is expected to require a workforce of 11.8 million individuals. This demand is predicted to increase to 14.8 million by 2028, with an annual growth of 16.5 per cent".

To cope with the current talent crunch, hospitality businesses are intensifying their efforts to attract and retain talent by offering competitive salaries, benefits, and career advancement opportunities, Mahanta added.