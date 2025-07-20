Honda targets 30% share in India’s two-wheeler mkt by 2030, eyes growth among women riders

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), the Indian arm of Japanese auto giant Honda, is aiming to capture a 30 per cent share of the Indian two-wheeler market by 2030, up from its current 27 per cent.

This push aligns with Honda’s broader global goal of achieving a 50 per cent share of total global two-wheeler sales, including electric models, by the end of the decade.

“In India, 90 per cent of two-wheeler users are men, and only around 10 per cent are women. This represents a huge opportunity for growth as more women join the workforce and become independent,” HMSI President Tsutsumu Otani said.

Otani emphasized that Honda sees India as a key market due to its size and potential. The company also holds an 80 per cent market share in the ASEAN region.

In India, Honda is the second-largest two-wheeler seller, with retail sales of 47.89 lakh units in FY25, up from 40.94 lakh in FY24. Market leader Hero MotoCorp sold 54.45 lakh units in FY25 and 53,97,315 units in FY24.

Looking ahead, Honda plans to leverage its global product portfolio to cater to the diverse Indian market. While Otani declined to share specific product launch details, he confirmed that the company is evaluating a mix of technologies—ranging from electric vehicles (EVs) to flex-fuel models—to meet regional demands.

Honda has announced plans to launch 30 electric motorcycle models globally by 2030, with a target of selling 4 million electric units annually. In India, it intends to set up a dedicated electric two-wheeler plant by 2028, though the location and investment details are yet to be finalised. Despite the long-term shift towards EVs, Otani noted that challenges such as inadequate charging infrastructure and unreliable electricity supply remain major barriers to widespread adoption

in India.