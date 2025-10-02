Honda: 5.68L two-wheelers sold in Sept

Gurugram: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has reported total sales of 5,68,164 units in September 2025. This includes 5,05,693 units in domestic sales and 62,471 units in exports. HMSI also registered a 6 per cent month-on-month (MoM) growth in total sales compared to August 2025.

For the Year-to-Date (YTD) period of FY26 (April–September 2025), HMSI recorded total sales of 29,91,024 units, comprising 26,79,507 units sold domestically and 3,11,517 units exported, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said it has launched the new CB350C Special Edition at Rs 2,01,900, ex-showroom, Bengaluru (Karnataka).

Bookings for this retro classic motorcycle are now open, and it will be available at all Honda BigWing dealerships across the country.