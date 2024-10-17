HMIL launches Hy-CNG Duo brand campaign- ‘Space Bhi Mileage Bhi’

Gurugram: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), sets in motion a brand-new campaign for its Dual Cylinder CNG technology - “Space Bhi Mileage Bhi.”

Strengthening its commitment to innovation and providing sustainable mobility solutions, HMIL recently launched the EXTER and Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo, keeping in mind the evolving travel needs of the customers.

The brand campaign has been conceptualized to highlight the convenience of Hy-CNG Duo technology with the benefits of expansive boot space and great fuel efficiency.

HMIL, with the Hy-CNG Duo brand campaign, has strived to struck chords with the audience by highlighting the Dual Cylinder CNG technology and its benefits to the audience. The campaign invites audience into a world which is engaging and aspirational while showcasing Hy-CNG Duo’s practicality and how its USPs resolve issues and biases that are usually accompanied with CNG vehicles.

Sharing his insights about the campaign, Tarun Garg, Whole Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “As a brand committed to delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, we are thrilled to see the growing contribution of our CNG-powered vehicles, which accounted for 13 per cent of our total sales in September 2024. The introduction of Hy-CNG dual-cylinder technology has received very positive customer feedback, with the CNG powertrain’s contribution in the EXTER and Grand i10 NIOS rising to 25 per cent and 20 per cent respectively. Our latest campaign for the Hy-CNG Duo technology in the EXTER and Grand i10 NIOS highlights the blend of convenience and fuel efficiency that our customers seek.”