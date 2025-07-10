HMEL secures three Indian patents, including two world-first designs in Crude Pipeline Technology

Noida: HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL), one of India’s leading integrated energy companies announced the grant of three Indian patents—marking a significant milestone in its ongoing pursuit of innovation and engineering excellence.

Notably, two of the newly granted patents introduce the world’s first designs for crude pipeline pigs that enable the simultaneous transportation of naphtha in a crude pipeline. This breakthrough underscores HMEL’s position at the forefront of developing cutting-edge, globally pioneering technologies.

To honour this achievement, Prabh Das, MD & CEO, HMEL, presented the ‘Inventor Award’ to the employee-innovators and commended their outstanding contributions. “Securing these patents is a testament to the ingenuity, passion, and technical excellence of the HMEL team,” said Das.

“We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability in the energy sector.”

The Patents Granted Include Innovative Industrial Pipeline Cleaning Pigs—engineered to allow the simultaneous transportation of two distinct hydrocarbons within a single pipeline. These are the first patented designs of their kind globally, setting a new benchmark in reliability and performance for crude oil logistics.

The third patent is for a pioneering apparatus that generates green oxy-hydrogen gas, developed to support process improvements within refinery operations. This innovation contributes meaningfully to HMEL’s strategic focus on clean, sustainable technologies for the future.