HMEL partners with Emerson and AVEVA

New Delhi: Strengthening its digital capabilities, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) has recently signed two crucial memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with global automation giants Emerson and AVEVA during the 3rd edition of India Energy Week here in the national capital.

These strategic partnerships are expected to transform HMEL’s refinery and petrochemical operations by integrating advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence, real-time optimisation and advanced analytics.

HMEL operates the Guru Gobind Singh Refinery in Bathinda of Punjab, an integrated refinery-petrochemical complex that includes an 11.3 MMTPA crude oil refinery, a 1.2 MMTPA multi-feed cracker, and polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) plants with capacities of 1.2 MMTPA and 1.0 MMTPA, respectively.

The refinery’s continued operational excellence and profitability have been fueled by its consistent adoption of state-of-the-art technologies and its commitment to safety and environmental responsibility.

The collaboration with AVEVA focuses on developing Artificial Intelligence and digitalisation solutions for smart refining and petrochemical operations.

Prabh Das, Managing Director and CEO of HMEL, emphasised the importance of process automation, stating: “Process automation has been at the heart of HMEL’s strategic vision for building a smart enterprise. We are thrilled to partner with Emerson and AVEVA to develop innovative automation solutions that will boost digital transformation at HMEL.”

Ajit Kulkarni, Vice President of AVEVA India, said: “This collaboration marks a milestone in building a more sustainable and energy-efficient future for India’s refining sector. By combining AVEVA’s advanced digital solutions with HMEL’s operational expertise, we aim to drive measurable improvements in energy efficiency, sustainability, and optimize resource utilization.”