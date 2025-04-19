HMEL, IIT Kanpur ink pact for translational research in advanced energy solutions

New Delhi: Towards fostering industry-academia collaboration, HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur). This strategic collaboration will focus on translational research on key areas of focus including the development of sustainable energy technologies, advanced materials, AI-enabled energy systems, and other novel industrial processes. Both institutions will jointly pursue initiatives that convert research breakthroughs into scalable, market-ready solutions.

HMEL has consistently led the sector in terms of commercial implementation of patented technologies. The MoU reinforces HMEL’s commitment to leading energy transformation in India through science and technology. The partnership, formalised at HMEL’s corporate office in Noida on Friday, is aimed at promoting collaborative research and development in cutting-edge energy technologies, sustainable solutions, and process innovations.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Prabh Das, Managing Director and CEO of HMEL, and senior faculty members from IIT Kanpur.

Das said, “Innovation is at the core of our strategy, and this collaboration with IIT Kanpur is a major step toward developing next-generation technologies that support sustainable and efficient energy systems. We are excited to work

closely with one of India’s top academic institutions to drive impactful change.”