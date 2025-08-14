HMEL enters Indian fuel retail market with AI-enabled energy station

new delhi: HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL), a leading integrated energy companies, has entered the Indian fuel retail market with the launch of its first AI-enabled energy station in Sector 108, Noida.

The outlet offers a mix of conventional fuels like petrol and diesel, cleaner alternatives such as EV charging and CNG, along with free nitrogen services, aiming to create a future-ready retail ecosystem.

The company plans to set up a nationwide network of such energy stations within a year, blending sustainability with digital innovation. “Our vision is to redefine the energy retail experience in India by introducing a technology-first, customer-centric model that caters to the evolving needs of Indian consumers,” said Prabh Das, MD & CEO, HMEL. “With sustainability and digital innovation at the core, our energy stations will provide not just fuel, but a seamless, value-added pit stop for both people and vehicles.”

Designed as more than just fuel stops, the stations will also feature convenience stores and retail outlets, subject to feasibility, offering everyday essentials, refreshments, and automotive services.