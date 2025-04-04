HMEL crosses milestone of two MMT polymer sales during FY25

New Delhi: HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) has announced achieving an astounding two million metric tonne (MMT) Polymer sale during FY25. This accomplishment is the result of HMEL’s unwavering commitment to understanding customer needs and providing tailored solutions for niche applications across various polymer segments.

HMEL has undertaken a massive $3 billion expansion in the field of petrochemicals increasing its Polypropylene capacity to 1.0 MMT/annum and adding Polyethylene capacity of 1.2 MMT/annum, catering to the major application segments.

This was the first full year of operations of the new plant featuring pioneering technologies from world-class licensors.

“Reaching this milestone underscores our commitment to understanding and meeting our customers’ unique needs”, said Prabh Das, MD&CEO, HMEL. “This achievement reflects our ability to innovate and deliver value to our esteemed customers, while advancing safe, sustainable, and economical polymer solutions that reduce India’s import dependency and support the Make in India initiative”.