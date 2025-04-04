HMEL crosses landmark milestone of 2 million MT Polymer sales during FY 24-25

HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL), India’s major oil refining and petrochemical company, is proud to announce achieving an astounding 2 Million Metric Tonne Polymer sale during 2024-25, surpassing expectations and reinforcing its position as an industry trailblazer. This accomplishment is the result of HMEL’s unwavering commitment to understanding customer needs and providing tailored solutions for niche applications across various polymer segments.

HMEL has undertaken a massive ~US$ 3 Billion expansion in the field of petrochemicals increasing its Polypropylene capacity to 1.0 million MT/annum and adding Polyethylene capacity of 1.2 million MT/annum, catering to the major application segments. This was the first full year of operations of the new plant featuring pioneering technologies from world-class licensors.

"Reaching this milestone underscores our commitment to understanding and meeting our customers' unique needs", said Mr. Prabh Das, MD&CEO, HMEL. "This achievement reflects our ability to innovate and deliver value to our esteemed customers, while advancing safe, sustainable, and economical polymer solutions that reduce India’s import dependency and support the Make in India initiative".

Key to HMEL’s success has been its focus on building strong, long-term relationships with customers, ensuring that each partnership is rooted in trust, transparency, and collaboration. By understanding the latent customer requirements for niche applications—ranging from automotive and industrial manufacturing to specialized chemicals and high-performance materials—HMEL has been able to create tailored solutions that provide unmatched value. Offering unmatched customer services, AI driven logistics infrastructure, providing doorstep delivery with superior quality has positioned HMEL much ahead of the major industry peers in the market. Looking forward, HMEL remains focused on maintaining its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and excellence. The company plans to continue investing in research and development to stay at the forefront of industry advancements and to meet the evolving needs of its customers.