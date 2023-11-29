Hiranandani launches consultant service ‘Eleva’ to provide solutions to other real estate players

Hiranandani Group introduced Eleva, a pan-India consultant service-led business model to provide development, construction, design, marketing, and sales-oriented solutions to other real estate players.

Under the aegis of Real Estate Doyen, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder and Managing Director of Hiranandani Group, the company aims to expand its real estate footprint, leverage brand equity, and extend its development expertise to other real estate developers with this

new offering.

Under this service-fee revenue model, Eleva by Hiranandani Group will operate in the capacity of a consultant to the landowners - developers with clear land titles and statutory approvals in place. The company will provide strategic project development solutions through guidance, and recommendations.

It will ensure the seamless execution of the project to be delivered within the stipulated timelines. Additionally, the group will also evaluate the possibilities to associate with stalled or stressed projects bearing the potential feasibility to be operational through expertise extended by Hiranandani group under Eleva vertical.

The new offering from Hiranandani Group will enable the firm to expand its geographical footprint, strengthen the brand’s market presence, and also generate additional revenue streams.

Establishing this innovative service model is intended to enhance the overall quotient of housing dynamics across the country.

Commenting on the same. Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder and Managing Director of Hiranandani Group said “The real estate industry is witnessing a rising trend of space and service integration. Through this newly introduced business model, we aim to forge new collaborations in this era of competition, and leverage on our expertise that will enhance the customer value proposition. With innovation at the core, this new business model will support the partner developers with strategic and operational advisories to build better homes and provide quality living to their customers.”

The group has bagged its first project under Eleva, spanning across 3.33 lac sq. ft of development in Andheri West. It comprises 3 towers of 33 storeys each, housing a mix of spacious 2 & 3 BHK homes. The premium 2 BHK home will differ in sizes from 765 to 960 sq. ft, whereas 3 BHK will be spread across 1170 sq. ft. The ticket size for 2 BHK homes will range between Rs 3 crore to Rs 3.7 crore and from Rs 4 crore to Rs 4.5 crore for the 3 BHK

variant.