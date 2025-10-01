Hindustan Zinc’s Debari smelter introduces night shifts for women

udaipur: Hindustan Zinc Limited has introduced night shifts for women employees at its Zinc Smelter Debari in Udaipur, Rajasthan. This unit, the country’s oldest zinc smelter, now joins several other Hindustan Zinc operations that have already adopted women’s backshift (2 pm–10 pm) and nightshift (10 pm–6 am) policies.

The initiative is part of the company’s broader diversity and inclusion agenda, which has helped it achieve a gender diversity ratio of 26% — among the highest in India’s metals, mining, and heavy engineering sectors. Hindustan Zinc said it is working with regulators to create opportunities and build workplaces “where diversity fuels innovation and inclusion drives growth.”

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Limited, said: “This is a proud moment for Hindustan Zinc and a significant step forward for India’s metals and mining sector. By integrating women in nightshift at our Zinc Smelter Debari, we’re not only breaking barriers but also setting new benchmarks for inclusion on the ground. True progress comes from empowering every individual to participate fully, lead fearlessly, and thrive equally. We remain deeply committed to building a workplace where diversity drives innovation and growth.”

The company “has introduced progressive policies such as flexible work options, childcare sabbaticals, spouse hiring, and robust safety measures”.

Rubina Agvani, Graduate Trainee – Smelter Operations, said: “Being among the first women to work backshifts at Zinc Smelter Debari is an empowering experience… This initiative not only supports my career but also inspires more women to pursue opportunities in the mining and metals sector.”