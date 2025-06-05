Hindustan Zinc turns 3.32 times Water +ve company

Udaipur: On World Environment Day, Hindustan Zinc Ltd announced that it has turned 3.32 times water positive. This leap from the previously certified index of 2.41 demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to responsible water stewardship. The milestone has been independently verified by DNV Business Assurance India Pvt. Ltd. through a comprehensive on-site data-based audit.

Operating in Rajasthan, one of the India’s most water stressed regions, Hindustan Zinc reinforces its position as a water positive and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) company. Aligning with the UN SDG 6 (Sustainability Development Goals) of clean water and sanitation, the company has maintained a zero liquid discharge approach that ensures process water & effluent is treated, recycled, and reused, significantly reducing its reliance on freshwater while eliminating liquid discharge.

HZL also announced its ambitious 2030 Sustainability Goals. The goals cover ambitious targets in areas such as climate action, water stewardship, biodiversity conservation, safety & wellbeing at workplace, responsible sourcing, circular economy, workforce diversity and social performance. HZL has committed to reducing its freshwater consumption by 50% by 2030 across its operations from the 2020 baseline.