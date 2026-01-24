Hindustan Zinc to raise Rs 1,400 crore via NCDs

New Delhi: A Hindustan Zinc panel on Friday approved a proposal to raise Rs 1,400 crore via non-convertible debentures. The fundraising will be done in two tranches of Rs 980 crore and Rs 450 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

“Committee of Directors has approved the issuance of unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 1,400 crore, which NCDs are to be issued in the following two separately transferable and redeemable principal parts...,” it said.

The NCDs will be listed on the BSE.