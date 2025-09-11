Hindustan Zinc signs Rs 85 cr MoU to develop heritage corridor in Raj

new delhi: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Wednesday entered into a Rs 85 crore pact with the Rajasthan Heritage Authority to develop a heritage corridor in the state.

The project aims to restore historical sites and support infrastructure development, including botanical gardens and horticulture, residential facilities for visitors, and development of demarcated complexes and walkways, HZL said in a statement.

The pact has been signed for a period of three years. The company has committed financial support through its corporate social responsibility initiative. “Heritage connects communities to their roots and strengthens identity. At Hindustan Zinc, we are proud to support the Rajasthan Heritage Authority in preserving and revitalizing these cultural treasures while also developing infrastructure that will enhance the experience for visitors and benefit local communities,” company’s CEO Arun Misra said.