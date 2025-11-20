Hindustan Zinc & RIICO advance proposal for Zinc Park with stakeholder consultation

Jaipur: Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), the world’s largest integrated zinc producer, and the Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO) on Thursday held a high-level stakeholder consultation in Jaipur to advance the proposal for the world’s first Zinc Park. Conceived by HZL, the park aims to create a specialised industrial ecosystem for innovation, manufacturing, and value addition across the zinc, lead, silver, and allied metal value chains.

The consultation brought together policymakers, industry leaders, MSMEs, technology partners, and potential investors to refine the park’s infrastructure blueprint, policy framework, and sectoral priorities. Senior officials from HZL and RIICO presented plans covering industrial layout, renewable-energy integration, logistics, utilities, and facilitation mechanisms to support manufacturing and research-led enterprises. Investors shared inputs on raw material access, land and utilities, technology needs, regulatory processes, and downstream opportunities, helping RIICO tailor the proposed park to industry requirements.

Announced by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Sharma alongside Vedanta Group Chairman Shri Anil Agarwal at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit in December 2024, the Zinc Park is planned near HZL’s operations in Chanderiya, Dariba, and Debari. The cluster will offer developed industrial land, competitive operating costs, renewable-power infrastructure, and assured metal supply from HZL, along with access to its Centre of Excellence for R&D and alloy innovation.