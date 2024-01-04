Hindustan Zinc ranks No. 1 in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023

New Delhi: Vedanta’s Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), the world’s largest zinc, lead, and silver producer, has secured the coveted first position in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 in the metals and mining sector as of January 4, 2024.

With an impressive score of 85, Hindustan Zinc stands out as the top-ranked company among the 238 global peers in the sector.

Vedanta Limited, the parent company secured the third position globally, moving up three ranks with a notable score of 80.

The accomplishment reflects the company’s commitment to sustainable business practices and responsible corporate citizenship.

The score also makes Vedanta eligible for inclusion in The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, one of the world’s most trusted environmental, social, and governance (ESG) indices, The Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, and the S&P Global LargeMidCap

ESG Index.

Speaking on this achievement, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Limited and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Limited said, “We are proud of Hindustan Zinc’s and Vedanta’s remarkable performance in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Our improved ranking in the prestigious global assessment is a testament to our commitment towards building a sustainable future. We continue to march on this transformative journey, creating global benchmarks in our industry.

Our gratitude to our colleagues, supply partners and investors who are all part of the unique support system that’s made this achievement

possible.” Mpost