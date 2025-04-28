Hindustan Zinc Q4 PAT jumps 47% to Rs 3,003 cr, FY25 profit soars 33%

Udaipur: Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), India’s only and the world’s largest integrated zinc producer, reported its results for Q4 FY25 and FY 2024-25.

The company recorded its ever-highest annual production of mined metal of 1,095 KT and refined metal of 1,052 KT respectively.

The company delivered robust financials with FY25 revenue soaring 18 per cent to Rs 34,083 crore and recorded best-ever Q4 revenue of Rs 9,087 crore, up 20 per cent YoY.

Hindustan Zinc also registered a robust FY25 EBITDA of Rs 17,465 crore, up 28 per cent YoY with industry leading EBITDA margin of 51 per cent, up 400 bps YoY. For Q4 FY25, the company recorded a strong EBITDA of Rs 4,816 crore, up 32 per cent YoY.

The company delivered robust FY25 profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 10,353 crore, up 33 per cent YoY, driven by the 4-year lowest cost of production (COP) at $1,052/MT. The company recorded its best-ever Q4 profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,003 crore, up 47 per cent YoY.

The company holds 77 per cent market share in India’s primary zinc market and has registered ever-highest domestic market sales of 603 KT.

During the year, the company also registered its highest ever value-added products share of 22 per cent.

Hindustan Zinc recorded the highest ever Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 58 per cent, best in the industry. Hindustan Zinc generated strong Free Cash Flow from operations (pre-capex) of Rs 13,784 crore. It contributed Rs 18,734 crore to the exchequer during the year, up 42 per

cent YoY.