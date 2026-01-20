Hindustan Zinc Q3 profit rises 46% to Rs 3,916 cr on higher commodity prices, increased output

New Delhi: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Monday reported a 46.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,916 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, on the back of higher commodity prices, increased production, and a stronger dollar.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,678 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated income of HZL during the October–December quarter rose to Rs 11,273 crore from Rs 8,832 crore a year earlier, the company said in a filing to BSE.

The total expenses in the October-December quarter rose to Rs 6,068 crore over Rs 5,305 crore in the year-ago period.

“The quarter marked a record performance, reflecting operational excellence and strong fundamentals with the company achieving its highest-ever third quarter metal production and 5-year lowest quarterly zinc cost of production of $940 per tonne,” Hindustan Zinc Chief Executive Officer Arun Misra said.

As on December 31, 2025, the company had gross investments and cash and cash equivalents of Rs 9,342 crore, invested in high-quality debt instruments. Total borrowings outstanding as on December 31, 2025, were Rs 9,013 crore.

“Hindustan Zinc delivered a record financial performance for the quarter and nine months, with 3Q Profit after taxes surging 48 per cent sequentially to an all-time high of Rs 3,916 crore, driven by the highest-ever revenue and EBITDA. The contribution of our precious metal portfolio to profits rose to 44 per cent during the quarter. With a strong balance sheet, cost leadership, disciplined execution, and industry-leading margins, we are well positioned to translate opportunity into sustained and superior shareholder returns,” company’s Chief Financial Officer Sandeep Modi said.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top five silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 77 per cent of the primary zinc market in India.